Police are to begin excavation work at the Clean Plate cafe in Gloucester in the search for the remains of a suspected teenage victim of serial killer Fred West.

A white tent has been set up outside the building, where 15-year-old Mary Bastholm worked before her disappearance in 1968.

Investigators found six “anomalies” in the toilet area of the cafe, which are to be dug up.

A TV production crew working on a documentary at the cafe told police they had found possible evidence that the body of the missing teenager could be buried there.