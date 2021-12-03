As many as 70 children who were vaccinated against Covid-19 in Maryland received expired first or second doses because of a “storage error”, health officials have confirmed.

The children, aged between five and 11, do not face health risks because of the mistake, but they have been advised to get a replacement as the expired dose is less likely to protect them against coronavirus.

It has been confirmed that the vaccines, administered in Prince George’s County on 26 November, had expired 48 hours before.

