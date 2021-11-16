Fightfighters in the West Midlands rescued a bed-bound woman after a hoverboard battery exploded in her home, causing a devastating fire.

Terrifying footage shows the moments the board's lithium-ion battery burst into flames as it was charging at the socket.

Jacqueline Barrett (54), who has multiple sclerosis and heart problems, was rescued by firefighters but remains in hospital in an induced coma after the incident.

Her son, Shane Johnson, said the fire and smoke damage to the house is "just unbelievable" and warned of the dangers of leaving electricals unattended when charging.

