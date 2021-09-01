An investigation into an explosion at a print shop in Arizona has ruled no foul play.

Chandler Police confirmed there was no evidence of foul play following the explosion that left four people injured.

CCTV of the explosion at Platinum Printing captures flames bursting out of the building as the roof appears to blow off.

Debris rains down on the surrounding area in the moments after the explosion.

The explosion was caused by “an unintentional gas leak ignited by an independent ignition source” the police said in a statement.

They confirmed the four injured during the explosion are receiving hospital care.