Independent TV
Showing now | News
00:41
Huge smoke cloud after explosion at munitions factory in Russia
Alarming footage shows a huge smoke cloud in the Belgrade suburb of Leštane, Russia after it was rocked by an explosion at a munitions factory.
White smoke was seen billowing over the area with the initial larger explosion having been reported to be followed by a number of smaller blasts.
The Ministry of the Interior said the first explosion took place around 2pm local time (1pm GMT) Tuesday, with authorities telling local media that there is a risk of further blasts.
Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here
Up next
00:36
Sir David Amess’ coffin carried into Westminster Cathedral ahead of requiem mass
02:35
Curb Your Enthusiasm's continued success is a 'staggeringly impressive achievement'
00:33
Excruciating moment Boris Johnson loses place during speech to business leaders
00:53
‘Forgive me’: Ant and Dec poke fun at Boris Johnson speech gaffe on I’m a Celebrity
00:50
Tourists left stunned as portion of massive Perito Moreno Glacier breaks off
01:30
Rare footage shows dense fog descending over Florida
02:43
The Shrink Next Door ‘doesn’t live up to what it could have been’
01:15
Inside Turpin ‘house of horror’ as police find children chained up living in garbage and faeces
00:34
Woman transforms children’s playhouse into gingerbread grotto
01:30
Queensland Police discover $4million in car boot during ‘random’ search
00:19
An Audience with Adele: Emma Thompson dances to ‘Rolling in the Deep’
02:28
The Wheel Of Time is 'not worth my time' says Independent critic
01:17
'You've got the job, kid': Henry Thomas' incredible E.T. audition resurfaces
00:44
Waukesha: SUV speeds past Christmas parade before hitting crowd
01:07
Waukesha Police chief on ‘tragic’ scene after SUV hits Christmas parade crowd
00:32
Waukesha: Police on scene after vehicle plows into Christmas parade
00:59
NHS worker begs Insulate Britain activists to move so he can see his sick child
00:57
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sacked by Manchester United
00:50
Peng Shuai: Missing Chinese tennis player appears in video released by state media
02:35
Tiger King series 2 is a Netflix 'cash cow'
03:25
Jordan Turpin’s escape from ‘house of horror’ shown in never-before-seen bodycam footag
00:37
Firefighters pull man from sinking car in dramatic marina rescue
00:50
Gun-wielding man tackled to the ground by police during ‘revenge-porn arrest’
00:30
Rotterdam: Police warning shots heard in footage from lockdown riots
13:43
Tiger King, The Wheel of Time and Curb Your Enthusiasm | Binge or Bin episode 15
01:03
Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all charges in homicide trial
00:27
Kyle Rittenhouse verdict: Biden says he 'stands by' jury's decision to acquit Illinois teenager
00:31
Nazir Afzal thrown as Fiona Bruce calls on him first to answer question about racism
00:31
Ducklings reunited with parents after firemen rescue them from drain
00:38
'Dead worm' measuring inches long pops out of KFC corn on the cob
00:58
NBC reporter passionately interviews victim of vandalism during over-the-top segment
03:35
Tim Paine steps down as Australia Test captain over sexting scandal
00:28
Meghan shares new photo of son Archie as Ellen DeGeneres calls him ‘gentle soul’
00:53
William and Kate attend Royal Variety Performance in London
03:36
Liverpool bomb attack: Burnt-out taxi removed from outside hospital
00:32
Crowd cheers as Julius Jones’ life spared hours before execution
01:16
Jet skis and boats used to rescue cows from British Columbia floods
12:37
Armed police raid Zephaniah McLeod's home after Birmingham stabbing spree
01:18
Brazil President Bolsonaro tours Qatar in bizarre motorbike group
01:40
Black Friday 2021: How to get the best deals this year | IndyBest Guide
00:52
Bear finally freed after having plastic container stuck on head for a month
00:27
BBC producer falls over on camera during live TV report
00:54
British Columbia: Severe floods and mudslides bring destruction to Canadian province
00:57
Adele performs acoustic version of new track ‘To Be Loved’ from her sofa
01:17
Finger snap the fastest movement in the human body, new research claims
00:55
Lava still flows from La Palma volcano nearly two months after eruption
00:40
Boris Johnson says UK ‘one of the cleanest democracies in the world’ amid sleaze row
01:03
'I've never had measles!': Fox News hosts go viral for blunder involving TV show You
01:18
Fearless buffalo refuses to back down in face-off against rhino
00:45
Millions of red crabs swarm bridges and shut roads in Australia as they migrate towards ocean
00:47
Harry Kane vs Wayne Rooney: How England's record-breaking strikers compare
02:26
ISS crew woken and told to get to safety after Russian missile test creates debris cloud
00:46
Terrifying moment Co-op staff were robbed at knifepoint by armed thieves
00:31
Liverpool taxi explosion: Couple who sheltered terror suspect speak out
01:41
US journalist Danny Fenster was ‘shackled’ when released from Myanmar prison
00:49
Mum and daughter scream as squirrel scales bedroom walls
00:29
Stanley Johnson denies allegations of inappropriately touching Tory MP Caroline Nokes
01:04
Liverpool explosion: ‘Hero’ taxi driver escapes vehicle moments after blast
01:20
Critically endangered elephant rescued from suspected poacher's trap
00:52
BBC reporter drowned out by hecklers at scene of Liverpool explosion
00:15
Boris Johnson mistakenly suggests Cop26 was in Edinburgh, not Glasgow
00:39
Thrill-seekers perform 1,000m-high slackline walk in China
01:22
Liverpool blast was a reminder of the need to ‘remain utterly vigilant’, says PM
00:49
Adele discusses weight loss: ‘It’s not my job to validate how people feel about their bodies’
01:00
Prince Charles lays wreath at Cenotaph as Queen misses Remembrance Sunday service
00:48
Adele helps fan pull off surprise marriage proposal during special concert
01:30
Santa flashes Covid-19 vaccine passport in Tesco's new Christmas advert
00:35
Emotional Alok Sharma ‘deeply sorry’ for last-minute Cop26 changes
00:54
Polish government films armed Belarusian troops at border
01:01
Richard Ratcliffe ends hunger strike for wife Nazanin after 21 days
00:45
Britney Spears' conservatorship formally terminated after 13 years, lawyer confirms
01:31
Alabama boy born at 21 weeks is world’s most premature baby to survive
01:31
Joyrider leads police on 100mph chase through residential area
01:33
Thomas Markle suggests ‘ignorant’ Prince Harry was ‘dropped on his head as baby'
00:37
Ambulance blocked by traffic after car gets stuck trying to pull over in cycle lane
00:16
Britney Spears sports #FreeBritney top ahead of conservatorship hearing
00:50
Massive sinkhole opens in Sicily after further heavy rains
00:36
Screaming shopkeeper fights off armed robber in east London
00:43
90,000 birds migrate to Norfolk mudflats from Iceland for winter
01:20
Cuthbert the Caterpillar arrested in Aldi Christmas advert following M&S legal row
00:24
Kingfisher flying at 25mph knocks other bird off branch
00:35
Woman throws hot soup in manager’s face in Texas restaurant
01:03
‘Wasted on him’: Ryan Reynolds reacts to Paul Rudd being named Sexiest Man Alive
01:10
Teenagers shoot fireworks at delivery driver on road in London
00:30
Adam Peaty responds to mum’s ‘total fix’ claims after Strictly Come Dancing exit
00:52
Harry and Meghan attend Salute to Freedom Gala in New York
00:43
Bear Grylls says Prince George’s eyes ‘lit up’ after young prince ate live ant
00:37
Kyle Rittenhouse sobs on witness stand as he testifies in double homicide trial
00:59
Women bathe in sacred Indian river covered in toxic foam
00:38
Prince Harry says Megxit is 'misogynistic' term 'created by troll'
00:36
Incredible timelapse shows major Icelandic glacier melting
01:10
'You're meant to be in bed': Adorable moment Jacinda Ardern's daughter interrupts her during Covid update
00:24
Pfizer CEO says people who spread vaccine misinformation are ‘criminals’
01:36
Prince Harry claims he warned Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey ‘of coup’ ahead of January 6 riots
02:52
Impeachment: American Crime Story allows producer Monica Lewinsky to tell 'her story'
00:46
Police rescue woman trapped inside sinking vehicle after Florida flooding
01:50
Wisconsin: Driver to face homicide charges for deaths at Christmas parade
00:00
Watch live as Ahmaud Arbery murder trial continues
01:22
Loose pig lassoed by Cincinnati police
00:00
Watch live as Biden attends Thanksgiving event at Fort Bragg
00:00
Watch live as First Lady Jill Biden receives the 2021 White House Christmas tree
00:00
Watch live as police hold press conference on Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy
01:18
Jacob Blake's uncle leads march through Kenosha following Rittenhouse verdict
00:43
Donald Trump bizarrely claims current gas prices in California are $7.50 - despite being $4
00:00
Watch live as closing arguments begin in trial of Ahmaud Arbery murder suspects
00:29
CNN host brands Tucker Carlson 'bulls*** factory employee of the year'
01:15
Inside Turpin ‘house of horror’ as police find children chained up living in garbage and faeces
01:17
'You've got the job, kid': Henry Thomas' incredible E.T. audition resurfaces
00:32
Man wildly fires gun while standing in sunroof of moving car
01:30
Party boat gets wedged under bridge in Fort Lauderdale
03:25
Jordan Turpin’s escape from ‘house of horror’ shown in never-before-seen bodycam footag
00:37
Firefighters pull man from sinking car in dramatic marina rescue
01:08
Biden pardons turkeys Peanut Butter and Jelly in first Thanksgiving ceremony
00:27
Kyle Rittenhouse verdict: Biden says he 'stands by' jury's decision to acquit Illinois teenager
01:03
Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all charges in homicide trial
00:52
Bear finally freed after having plastic container stuck on head for a month
00:54
British Columbia: Severe floods and mudslides bring destruction to Canadian province
01:12
Tributes paid to US rapper Young Dolph shot dead at 36
01:30
Container ship queues at Port of Los Angeles beginning to ease
01:34
Washington floods: Water recedes after heavy deluge hits state
01:28
'I'm devastated': Travis Scott addresses fatal crowd surge at Astroworld gig
01:10
‘This is a tragic night’: Officers give update on fatal crowd surge at Travis Scott gig
00:33
Democrats cheer as Biden passes $1trn infrastructure bill
02:26
Biracial family wrongly suspected of human trafficking by Southwest Airlines
02:31
Philadelphia man details experience at deadly Astroworld concert
01:09
Pelosi says House will move forward on infrastructure bill
00:00
Watch live as White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre holds briefing
00:47
Joe Biden greets Hillary Clinton, Bushes and Obamas at Colin Powell funeral
00:00
Watch live as President Biden delivers remarks on October jobs report
01:30
White House accuses Republicans of using children as 'a political football'
00:53
Detroit police hold 10-year-old boy at gunpoint
01:15
‘We want to live’: Senator Manchin surrounded by climate protesters in Washington
00:00
Watch live as White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre holds briefing
Live
Watch live as Virginia governor and governor-elect make remarks in Richmond
00:55
Huge fire sweeps through row of Harlem shops
00:00
Watch live as State Department spokesperson Ned Price holds briefing
00:00
Watch live as Republican Glenn Youngkin leads Virginia governor race
00:00
Watch live as Democrat Terry McAuliffe holds election night party in Virginia governor race
00:39
QAnon supporters gather in hope JFK junior returns from dead
00:46
Cop26: Joe Biden says ‘big mistake’ for China to miss climate summit
01:23
LAX jet pack sightings may have been Nightmare Before Christmas balloons
00:40
Firefighters use ‘jaws of life’ to rescue trapped puppy in California
00:00
Watch live as Virginia voters take to polls for governor's race
00:36
‘I do apologise’: Joe Biden says he’s sorry about Trump in Cop26 speech
01:02
Cop26: Joe Biden appears to fall asleep during climate summit speeches
00:22
Alec Baldwin breaks silence over Halyna Hutchins shooting: ‘She was my friend'
00:16
Melania scowls and rolls eyes at Donald Trump during World Series
00:24
Biden says 'God love ya' to Pope Francis after cracking joke
00:00
Watch live as Pharrell Williams and Kamala Harris campaign for McAuliffe in Virginia
00:49
Congresswoman uses trunk full of rice to prove point to Big Oil
00:21
Women-only parking space spotted in garage
01:30
Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo charged with misdemeanor sex crime
00:33
Facebook rebrands as Meta in move to ‘bring the metaverse to life’
01:47
Mother is ‘true hero’ after fighting off man who tried kidnapping daughter in grocery store
01:32
Republican hosts annual ‘bipawtisan’ dog parade in US Senate
00:00
Watch live as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi briefs reporters
01:30
Psaki clashes with Catholic reporter over abortion ahead of Biden meeting pope
00:00
Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing
00:59
Police don’t rule out criminal charges for Alec Baldwin after Rust shooting
00:00
Watch live as Sante Fe authorities discuss fatal shooting on 'Rust' movie set
01:58
Rap video leads to shooting suspect to turn himself in down in Tennessee
00:30
Krysten Sinema turns heads wearing denim vest presiding over Senate
00:30
Woman and dog dragged down street by car after armed robbery
00:31
State trooper revives unconscious one-year-old child on highway
01:18
Alec Baldwin's wife Hilaria breaks silence after fatal shooting on Rust set
00:25
Shots fired at Idaho mall with multiple people injured, police say
00:00
Watch live as Ned Price holds briefing at State Department
00:26
Biden jokes with school pupils that he has to dodge questions as president
00:00
Watch live as Biden pushes his infrastructure plan and Build Back Better agenda in New Jersey
00:47
Dozens of sharks erupt in feeding frenzy at popular surf spot
01:04
Candlelit vigil held for Halyna Hutchins, cinematographer fatally shot on Rust set
01:22
Flash floods hit California after ‘bomb cyclone’ pummels west coast
01:12
Police squad on bikes chase suspected burglar who threatened to kill elderly woman
00:16
Alec Baldwin shooting: Halyna Hutchin posted IG video from set two days before death
00:26
President Biden takes crack at Fox News’ vaccine requirements during CNN town hall
00:24
Biden insists compromise can be found on spending bills: ‘I do think I’ll get a deal'
00:23
FBI confirms remains found are those of Brian Laundrie
00:52
Texas school district bans boys from having long hair
00:28
Biden says Capitol riot was ‘about white supremacy'
00:27
Steve Bannon: House of Representatives vote to hold ex-Trump aide in contempt of Congress
00:21
Woman rescues plane-full of puppies from being euthanised
00:00
Watch live as White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre holds briefing
00:00
Watch live as Biden delivers remarks on voting rights at MLK memorial
00:44
Elderly driver rescued by police after failing to realise car engulfed in flames
00:45
First look at Donald Trump’s new social media app called ‘Truth’
00:00
Watch live as Attorney General Merrick Garland testifies on Capitol riot to House Judiciary committee
00:43
Crowd chants ‘justice for Gabby' during FBI conference after human remains found
00:00
Watch live as FBI hold press conference after remains found in search for Brian Laundrie
01:47
Brian Laundrie: Human remains found in hunt for fugitive
00:34
Rudy Giuliani dresses as Abraham Lincoln to urge Virginia voters not to pick Democrat
01:07
‘Don’t burn our future’: Climate protesters set fire to diplomas outside White House
00:00
Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing
13:44
The fall of Kabul | Behind The Headlines
11:39
What's behind the Channel crossing 'crisis'?
04:55
The fight at the heart of America's opioid crisis
07:07
Can Boris Johnson weather the storm of sleaze allegations?
06:42
How mail-in votes became the key fight in American politics
03:50
What is causing the Australian mouse plague?
05:37
What's happened in the year since George Floyd's murder?
05:26
The Pandemic President: Biden's 100 day battle against coronavirus
05:05
Five technologies fighting the climate crisis
06:18
Why the Derek Chauvin verdict isn’t justice | Analysis
07:09
How oil fields are poisoning Iraq
02:55
Lockdown ease: London pub welcomes customers outdoors
04:29
How did a ship get stuck in the Suez Canal?
06:26
How is Bitcoin fueling climate change?
04:15
Should you worry about the AstraZeneca vaccine?
07:00
How a Tommy Robinson 'propaganda' video was born
00:28
Seth Rollins shockingly attacked by WWE fan during Monday Night RAW
01:19
Chelsea vs Man United: Premier League’s most successful clubs go head-to-head again
01:33
Jose Mourinho gifts Felix Afena-Gyan €800 shoes for scoring first Roma goals
01:01
LeBron James suspended for first time in career after Isaiah Stewart clash
00:32
Gary Neville: Solskjaer sacking not surprising after ‘terrible’ Man United performances
01:29
'We were going to protect our brother': Anthony Davis on Isaiah Stewart-LeBron James altercation
00:22
Former West Ham player Dimitri Payet collapses after fan in stand throws bottle at his head
00:43
Gareth Southgate: England manager signs new deal until 2024
02:02
Manchester United: Who will take over from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer?
00:25
Cheeky ball boy refuses to throw football to goalkeeper during WSL match
00:37
Peng Shuai: Video appears to show missing Chinese tennis player at match in Beijing
00:57
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sacked by Manchester United
01:15
‘I’m sick of these situations’: Klopp reveals what sparked touchline spat with Arteta
01:29
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer vows he can turn Man United around amid sack rumours
00:51
England vs South Africa: Freddie Steward celebrates ‘unbelievable win’
00:55
American football player shows off incredible range of trick shots
00:50
Tennis players demand 'real proof' Peng Shuai is 'fine'
03:35
Tim Paine steps down as Australia Test captain over sexting scandal
01:00
Peng Shuai: WTA says ‘great concern’ that they haven’t been able to reach tennis player
01:11
Peng Shuai: Concerns for Chinese tennis star after sexual assault allegations
00:42
Cristiano Ronaldo surpasses $1 billion in career earnings
00:47
Harry Kane vs Wayne Rooney: How England's record-breaking strikers compare
01:12
F1: Mercedes request ‘Right of Review’ over Hamilton-Verstappen clash in Brazil
01:16
F1’s first Chinese driver Zhou Guanyu signs for Alfa Romeo for 2022 season
01:09
Gabby Logan collects MBE from Duke of Cambridge at Windsor Castle
00:44
Azeem Rafiq tells MPs ‘racism is not banter’ during Yorkshire cricket abuse hearing
01:04
Azeem Rafiq says he does not want son ‘anywhere near cricket’
02:14
Tearful Azeem Rafiq details ‘inhuman’ treatment from Yorkshire after stillbirth of son
01:37
Southgate responds to criticism of World Cup host Qatar's human rights record
00:55
Norwich announce Dean Smith as new head coach after Aston Villa sacking
00:20
Lewis Hamilton celebrates after winning Brazil GP
02:20
Joe Biden congratulates Ireland rugby team after New Zealand win
00:56
Emiliano Sala: Businessman jailed over flight that killed footballer
02:48
Afghan women's football team play first match since leaving Kabul
01:32
Joe Root demands ‘change’ from Yorkshire after racism crisis engulfs club
00:57
Steven Gerrard appointed Aston Villa manager after leaving Rangers
00:37
Hashtag United: Firework explodes on footballer’s ankle after hitting pitch
01:00
Emile Smith Rowe says England call-up 'a dream come true'
00:37
Arsene Wenger shares his advice for Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta
00:40
Government ready to ‘step in’ if cricket bosses fail to act over Yorkshire racism crisis
01:14
Marcus Rashford says it's a 'great feeling' to receive MBE
01:01
Eddie Howe at Newcastle: Key stats and record after manager announced
00:00
Watch live as Biden welcomes NBA champions Milwaukee Bucks to the White House
00:46
New York City Marathon returns after year off due to pandemic
01:31
Thomas Tuchel refuses to comment on Burnley touchline clash
01:32
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sees derby defeat as ‘a big step backwards’
00:45
England captain Owen Farrell tests positive for Covid on eve of Tonga clash
01:15
Gareth Southgate says it's 'always difficult' picking England squad after Smith Rowe snub
01:48
Antonio Conte admits first game in charge of Tottenham was ‘crazy'
00:54
Yorkshire banned from hosting England matches over Rafiq racism scandal
01:00
Emma Raducanu, Mason Mount and Jack Grealish star in Sports Direct Christmas advert
00:45
Klopp 'hated' substituting Sadio Mane during Liverpool's win vs Atletico Madrid
01:01
Tottenham: We have everything to achieve success with Conte, says Paratici
01:11
Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid: Klopp plays down Simeone handshake tensions
01:09
Henry Ruggs released by LA Raiders after fatal crash
01:31
Tuchel challenges 'talented' Loftus-Cheek to live up to potential after Chelsea win
00:45
Solskjaer compares Ronaldo to Michael Jordan after Man United draw with Atalanta
00:49
Antonio Conte appointed new Tottenham head coach
00:46
Head coach is shot and wounded during third division game in Argentina
00:40
Nuno sacked by Tottenham after fifth Premier League defeat of the season
01:16
Inter-gender fight leaves MMA fans disgusted
01:36
Man United’s Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw branded a ‘disgrace’ by Roy Keane
01:42
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney attend first home Wrexham match
01:00
Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp criticises 'body language' of his players after Brighton draw
00:59
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney mark Wrexham visit with gin shots
00:00
Watch live as Wrexham co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney give press conference
00:28
Guardiola happy with Man City display despite rare Carabao Cup loss
00:59
Josh Cavallo: Footballer says coming out as gay was his ‘Freedom Day’
01:47
Houston Texans trade Mark Ingram to New Orleans Saints
01:33
Former Rangers and Everton manager Walter Smith dies aged 73
02:21
Lewis Hamilton transforms into old man to surprise Camden school children
01:06
Carli Lloyd signs off international career with 6-0 win over South Korea
02:49
Josh Cavallo: Australian top-flight footballer breaks down as he comes out as gay
01:12
David Beckham's reputation at stake as he signs Qatar ambassador deal
00:36
Brutal crash as fan runs into cyclist during race in Spain
00:21
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney attend first Wrexham match
01:03
Emma Raducanu asks for ‘patience’ following US Open win
00:45
Violent clashes breakout between Coventry and Derby football fans
00:55
Man United 0-5 Liverpool: Solskjaer at ‘rock bottom' after record defeat
00:18
Paul Scholes appears to chew 20-year-old daughter’s toenails
02:14
David Beckham signs £150m deal to be face of 2022 Fifa Qatar World Cup
00:35
Joey Barton uses term 'Holocaust' to describe bad football performances
00:40
Velodrome cycling track fixed by official on ladder shows how steep it really is
00:50
Mohamed Salah comes face-to-face with Madame Tussauds waxwork
01:37
Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta saddened by Steve Bruce statement following Newcastle exit
00:25
Red Sox fans troll Alex Rodriguez with J.Lo chants during live Fox broadcast
01:12
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer delighted as Cristiano Ronaldo seals comeback over Atalanta
02:52
LeBron James told Westbook to ‘go home and watch a comedy’
01:11
Steve Bruce leaves position as Newcastle head coach following Saudi takeover
00:56
Pep Guardiola says Cole Palmer has a ‘special quality’
01:16
Pochettino hails Messi and Mbappe’s ‘connection’ after RB Leipzig win
01:01
‘Three dirty points’: Jurgen Klopp satisfied as Liverpool edge Atletico Madrid win
00:52
Olympic flame arrives in Beijing ahead of the 2022 Winter Games
01:12
Arteta believes McArthur should have been sent off in draw with Crystal Palace
01:50
'No genocide Games': Tibet activists protest Beijing Winter Olympics flame ceremony
02:28
Saudi owners give Newcastle fans 'hope', but want 'separation' from other issues
00:39
La Palma volcano: Smoke billows as lava continues to pour into sea
00:22
Aerials capture British Columbia highway washed away after catastrophic flooding
00:50
Tourists left stunned as portion of massive Perito Moreno Glacier breaks off
01:30
Rare footage shows dense fog descending over Florida
01:29
Climate activists block central London roads in support of Insulate Britain
00:36
India floods: Helicopter rescues people stranded in deep water
00:59
NHS worker begs Insulate Britain activists to move so he can see his sick child
02:06
Giant Boris Johnson artwork created from T-shirts raises awareness of climate crisis
00:45
Scientists in Ireland feed seaweed to cattle and sheep in attempt to reduce methane emissions
00:40
Sea of spider webs glisten in autumnal British sunshine
01:06
RAF sets record for first flight using only synthetic fuel
01:12
DNA from dead rhino used for conservation research at Whipsnade Zoo
00:54
Massive tornado hits Sicily and rips through town of Comiso
01:16
Jet skis and boats used to rescue cows from British Columbia floods
00:36
Aerial footage captures destruction and deep floodwaters in Sicily
00:44
Woman rescued from rushing floodwaters in Sicily
00:54
British Columbia: Severe floods and mudslides bring destruction to Canadian province
00:52
Bear finally freed after having plastic container stuck on head for a month
01:34
Washington floods: Water recedes after heavy deluge hits state
00:55
Lava still flows from La Palma volcano nearly two months after eruption
01:26
Polar bear drags dead deer ashore after drowning it
00:20
Herd of elk flee from Colorado wildfire as smoke billows behind them
01:11
Tourists having sex on the beach blamed for ruining Spanish reserve
02:00
Aerial footage captures devastating extent of Washington floods
00:55
Vancouver drivers battle through flooded highways as relentless rain pounds Canada
00:30
Canadian river overflows after storm hits Pacific north-west
00:17
Venomous spider completely camouflages hiding spot with creepy tactic
00:45
Millions of red crabs swarm bridges and shut roads in Australia as they migrate towards ocean
00:46
Damon Albarn says he ‘watched climate change in action’
00:20
Part of Canadian highway washed away by rushing floodwaters
01:55
Boris Johnson criticises countries for ‘dragging their heels’ on climate crisis
00:41
Rhode Island: Severe thunderstorm brings hail and strong winds
00:30
Fog horns echo as thick fogs descends over Mersey
00:30
Thick fog blankets Mersey river
01:00
Bald eagles found entangled on Minnesota street
00:37
Timelapse shows rattlesnakes congregate after dark in Vermont
00:47
Antarctic penguin accidentally travels 3,000km to New Zealand
01:13
‘Tree of death’ oozes poison onto people standing underneath it
01:47
Climate activists drop dung outside Australian minister's office
00:32
Wet T-shirt freezes after a ‘polar vortex’ hit Chicago
00:46
Severe weather in Oklahoma floods roads and damages buildings
00:50
Massive sinkhole opens in Sicily after further heavy rains
01:04
South Africa investigates alarming spike in seal deaths along Cape coast
00:41
Volcanic ash flattens banana greenhouse on La Palma
00:53
New island forms in Red Sea in just four days
00:24
Kingfisher flying at 25mph knocks other bird off branch
00:43
90,000 birds migrate to Norfolk mudflats from Iceland for winter
01:50
Mini and BMW move towards low-carbon future
00:36
Incredible timelapse shows major Icelandic glacier melting
02:23
50,000 pelicans stop over for rest in Israel during migration to Africa
00:27
Sleepy walrus naps on submarine in Dutch port
01:34
Rescuers race to save blind dolphin trapped in busy Pakistan waterway
01:14
Massive carbon-collecting machine built in Switzerland
00:32
Lifeboat carries children to safety after floods hit Jakarta
00:26
More than a dozen rodents discovered with their tails tied together in rare ‘rat king’ sighting
00:46
Indonesia: Flash floods and dangerous mudslides sweep through village
00:22
Beaches begin to form from La Palma volcano lava
00:17
UK conservationists hatch one of world’s rarest birds in bid to prevent extinction
00:50
Mini-tornado blows fence across busy road almost hitting driving instructor
02:20
Engineers say they have found a new way to create fuel ‘out of thin air’
00:59
Stunning time lapse shows Northern Lights visible in Scotland
01:12
Insulate Britain activist climbs on police riot van to wave large banner
00:33
Insulate Britain block roads outside parliament by gluing themselves to floor
01:13
Lava streams down ridge of La Palma volcano six weeks after initial eruption
00:32
Motorists have lucky escape as tree falls onto road during storm
02:33
Children shown realities of mass farming with 'factory farm playset'
01:21
Drone footage captures whirlpool forming off Scottish coast
00:15
Firefighters clear thick ash from La Palma houses after weeks of volcanic activity
00:48
Insulate Britain protesters glue themselves to road and block traffic near Manchester Airport
00:00
Watch in full: Day one of the Saudi Green Initiative Forum
00:28
Mariah Carey celebrates end of Halloween and beginning of Christmas
00:57
Waves of sea foam wash up at Cornish cove
00:45
First grey seal pups of the season born on Norfolk beach
00:24
Scotland floods: Car swept away after river bursts its banks
01:50
Cop26: World must 'build together' to tackle climate change, says Pope
00:42
Insulate Britain protestors change tactics and walk into oncoming traffic on M25
01:09
Drone footage shows scale of flooding in Dumfries after river bursts banks
00:34
Lava 'bomb' from La Palma volcano rolls down hill
00:20
'There’s a f**king barrel’: Hawick flooding causes disruption in Scotland
01:05
Rain and floods continue to sweep southern Sicily, with a cyclone incoming
00:27
Cumbria river rises following torrential rain and flooding
00:00
Watch live as Greta Thunberg attends climate protest in London ahead of Cop26
01:50
Cop26: Pope says world must act together on climate change
00:19
Landslide blocks Dumfries road amid torrential rain and flooding
00:20
Indonesia flooding: Homes metres deep in water after heavy rain
00:52
Cop26: 'They are liars' Arnold Schwarzenegger angered by world leaders' climate policies
01:43
Olympians among XR protestors who broke into Fawley oil refinery
00:51
Sir David Attenborough says Cop26 leaders must 'listen to the science'
04:07
Cop26: Sir David Attenborough vessel carrying Boaty McBoatface docks in Greenwich for climate conference
02:31
'Don't become extinct': Dinosaur speaks to UN in climate awareness campaign
00:00
Big Oil hearing begins US probe into climate disinformation
00:28
Rivers of hail flow down street during Australia thunderstorm
00:00
EU Commission president von der Leyen speaks ahead of G20 and Cop26 summits
00:22
Cars stranded in Glasgow flooding days before key Cop26 climate summit
02:20
How sustainable is the Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow?
01:10
Tornado rips across southern Texas highway
01:18
Cop26 agreement: Key points from the climate summit in Glasgow
00:00
Watch live as Boris Johnson gives speech on Cop26 climate agreement
01:03
Boris Johnson hails 'truly historic' outcome of the Cop26 summit
01:38
Cop26: Boris Johnson says world made ‘important breakthroughs’ on climate action
00:35
Emotional Alok Sharma ‘deeply sorry’ for last-minute Cop26 changes
00:55
Oxfam stage climate protest urging world leaders to ‘put out flames’
00:35
Cop26: Boris Johnson warns ‘we risk blowing it’ on climate if deal not agreed at summit
00:57
Boris Johnson should return to Cop26 to ‘push' world leaders, says Nicola Sturgeon
01:43
Cop26: Sturgeon remains 'hopeful' about agreement as country triples climate justice fund
01:11
'A lot of fancy words' at Cop26 but ‘no teeth’, Bahamas PM says
00:33
Cop26: Alok Sharma claims he is known as ‘no drama Sharma’
00:00
Watch live as Cop26 president Alok Sharma leads climate discussion
01:07
Cop26: Protesters stage hilarious war of words with organisers via projections
00:00
Watch live as Cop26 President Alok Sharma addresses climate summit in Glasgow
01:06
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez gives verdict on first taste of Scotland’s Irn-Bru
00:00
Watch live as Denmark and Costa Rica form alliance at Cop26
00:47
Chris Packham: We’ve all got to play our part to protect wildlife
00:00
Watch live outside Cop26 venue in Glasgow
02:09
Johnson asks world leaders at Cop26: ‘will you help us or will you stand in the way?’
00:00
Watch live as Boris Johnson speaks at Cop26 summit
01:15
Cop26: Activists stage ‘Squid Game’ protest against Samsung over coal use
00:00
Watch live as Cop26 president Alok Sharma holds news conference
00:49
Cop26: ‘Little Amal’ puppet opens Gender Day at climate summit
00:00
Watch live as Nancy Pelosi speaks at Cop26 summit
01:26
‘Crucial’ 1.5C limit kept alive at Cop26, chief scientist warns
00:43
Cop26: Nancy Pelosi says addressing climate crisis a matter of ‘justice and equality’
00:00
Watch live as Cop26 leaders hold event on clean technology
00:00
Watch live as climate think tank holds news conference at Cop26
00:00
Watch live as Barack Obama meets youth leaders at Cop26
01:11
Cop26: Barack Obama quotes William Shakespeare in speech
00:30
Barack Obama met with cheers as he arrives at Cop26 summit
00:36
Barack Obama ‘wasn’t real happy’ about ‘hostile’ Donald Trump pulling out of Paris accord
01:13
Barack Obama calls out China and Russia for not attending Cop26
00:00
Watch live as Barack Obama speaks at Cop26 session in Glasgow
00:00
Watch live as Barack Obama attends Cop26 session in Glasgow
00:00
Watch live as Cop26 delegates discuss climate crisis
01:47
‘Cop26 doesn’t go far enough’, says Labour MP amidst London climate protest
01:10
Watch live as environmental groups protest in London during Cop26
00:34
Activists from London climate protest start march to Trafalgar Square
00:13
Cop26: Activits dance to 500 Miles by The Proclaimers during Fridays for Future march
00:43
Greta Thunberg brands Cop26 a ‘global greenwash festival’
00:29
Cop26: Protesters march with tree felled during HS2 dig as they 'mourn loss of forests'
00:17
Cop26: Protesters dress up as world leaders for tea-party performance during Fridays for Future march
00:00
Watch live as Alok Sharma and Al Gore join 1.5C panel discussion at Cop26
00:24
Cop26: Indigenous activists denounce carbon offsetting at climate summit
00:00
Watch live as Greta Thunberg joins Cop26 climate protest in Glasgow
00:43
Cop26: Giant Pikachus make coal protest in Glasgow
01:01
Prince Charles shown McLaren's new Extreme E car
00:00
Watch in full: Lord Lebedev and Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta discuss Africa’s role in stopping climate change
02:31
How do we transition to clean energy?
01:55
Biden and entourage of gas-guzzling cars leave Cop26 summit
01:03
Cop26: Air-purifying bubble installed at climate summit to tackle pollution
01:20
Sunak pledges to make City of London greener in Cop26 speech
01:18
Cop26: Leonardo DiCaprio screamed at by protester about fracking
00:33
Rishi Sunak confronted by young climate activists at Cop26
01:00
Cop26: Boris Johnson tells leaders ‘eyes of the world’ are on you
00:33
Prince Charles presented necklace from indigenous Ecuadorians at Cop26
00:36
Cop26: Prince Charles urges safeguarding of indigenous people at climate summit
00:46
Cop26: Joe Biden says ‘big mistake’ for China to miss climate summit
00:00
Watch live as Joe Biden holds press conference at Cop26 in Glasgow
01:29
Cop26: Boris Johnson says climate promises ‘100% useless’ without action
01:59
Cop26: Joe Biden announces plan to conserve global forests
00:46
Cop26: Boris Johnson calls for end of ‘great chainsaw massacre’ of world’s forests
00:29
Cop26: Leonardo DiCaprio makes appearance at climate summit in Glasgow
00:00
Watch live as Boris Johnson holds press conference at Cop26 in Glasgow
00:52
Prince Charles voices frustration at global leaders’ efforts to combat the climate crisis
01:59
Joe Biden pledges to slash global methane emissions by 30% by 2030
01:48
Cop26: Queen calls for world leaders to work together to tackle climate change
00:14
Cop26: Israeli minister Karine Elharrar arrives in wheelchair alongside prime minister
01:13
Climate activists stage Squid Game protest dressed as world leaders at Cop26
02:01
Cop26: Boris Johnson pledges over $12bn to forest conservation and climate action
00:00
Watch live as Prince Charles speaks at Cop26 climate summit
00:43
Cop26: ‘One minute to midnight moment’ on climate crisis, says Johnson
01:04
Jeff Bezos’ space trip reminded him of Earth’s fragility, multibillionare tells Cop26
00:27
Cop26: Eustice apologises to Israeli politician unable to enter conference in wheelchair
00:35
'I think I need it after today': Prince Charles drinks whisky after day one at Cop26
00:48
Cop26: Swearing Greta Thunberg cheered by protesters in Glasgow park
00:36
‘I do apologise’: Joe Biden says he’s sorry about Trump in Cop26 speech
01:32
Cop26: David Attenborough urges world leaders to turn ‘tragedy into triumph’
01:02
Cop26: Joe Biden appears to fall asleep during climate summit speeches
00:39
Cop26: Prince Charles and Camilla arrive in Glasgow for climate summit
01:13
Cop26: Future generations will not ‘forgive us’ for climate failures, says Boris Johnson
00:51
'Blah blah blah': Boris Johnson references Greta Thunberg in Cop26 speech
00:31
Cop26: Boris Johnson greets Emmanuel Macron at climate summit amid fishing row
00:58
Cop26: Boris Johnson arrives in Glasgow for climate summit
01:21
Cop26: It is 'on world leaders' to find agreement at summit, says Alok Sharma
01:26
Cop26: Greta Thunberg mobbed by activists as she arrives in Glasgow
01:10
Cop26: Celebrity photographer puts focus on food waste ahead of summit
01:38
Benitez ‘pleased’ after Everton defeat Burnley 3-1 to continue with unbeaten run
00:34
‘Cristiano lifts everyone’ Solskjaer says on Ronaldo return
00:51
Solskjaer praises Pogba and Fernandes after Manchester United win against Leeds
00:49
Brentford manager Thomas Frank would have been ‘disappointed’ not to beat Arsenal
01:17
Tottenham v Manchester City Premier League preview: Nuno and Guardiola give their thoughts
01:05
Tottenham wait to decide on if Harry Kane will play against Man City
01:03
Brentford v Arsenal Premier League preview: Mikel Arteta and Thomas Frank share their thoughts
01:04
Jack Grealish enjoying 'every minute' after £100m signing for Manchester City
01:28
Jack Grealish reveals Guardiola was a major factor in decision to join Manchester City
00:59
Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo adamant Harry Kane will stay
01:25
Nuno Espirito Santo's first press conference
01:31
Behind the scenes: Nuno Tavares signs for Arsenal
01:30
Patrick Vieira's first day at Crystal Palace
01:30
Rafa Benitez and Everton stars return for pre-season training
01:34
The best of Bernardo Silva from 2020-21
00:53
Lewis Dunk’s best moments of 2020-21
00:53
Lloris: ‘Euros group is going to be interesting’
01:20
João Cancelo's impressive 2020-21 campaign
01:30
Manchester City’s best goals of 2020-21
01:26
Jack Harrison's greatest Leeds moments 2020-21
01:28
Fabio Paratici: 'I hope to give Spurs my passion and build something better'
01:29
Goals, skills, assists: The best of Mahrez from 2020-21
01:30
Leandro Trossard’s best moments of 2020-21
01:38
Raheem Sterling ferocious speed
01:22
Ferran Torres' superb pace
01:10
Speed demons: Kyle Walker
01:10
Phil Foden’s 2020-21 Premier League campaign to remember
01:33
Gareth Bale's fantastic speed
00:49
福登获得PFA最佳年轻球员奖：我会脚踏实地继续努力 希望欧锦赛能让国家骄傲
03:03
Fernandinho's best Manchester City moments
00:49
Foden on Young Player of the Year award and Euros
01:27
Illan Meslier's best saves of the 2020-21 season
01:27
Crystal Palace’s best goals of 2020-21
01:15
德布劳内：赢得PFA最佳球员奖实在是不可思议 我会继续努力扮演领袖的角色
01:15
De Bruyne on winning PFA Player of the Year Award: It's crazy to match Ronaldo's achievement
01:09
De Bruyne: 'Crazy' to follow in footsteps of Henry and Ronaldo
01:30
Inside Anfield: Thiago scores first goal in win over Southampton
01:46
Danny Rose says emotional farewell to Spurs
01:28
Hugo Lloris' best Spurs saves from 2020-21
00:57
Mo Salah: Alisson's goal was the highlight of the season
01:29
İlkay Gündoğan's incredible 2020-21 campaign
01:30
Leeds United's best assists of 2020-21
01:26
Behind the scenes: Liverpool qualify for the Champions League
01:06
Guaita’s best saves from the 2020-21 campaign
01:33
All Neal Maupay’s 2020-21 goals
01:29
All the goals: Raheem Sterling's 2020-21 season
00:46
Lucas Moura's Premier League goals 2020-21
01:48
Exclusive: Victor Orta: Marcelo Bielsa has created a legacy
01:19
Orta on Patrick Bamford's incredible season
01:05
Orta: I've fallen in love with Leeds United
00:52
Victor Orta: We've survived with our own style
01:20
Victor Orta on promotion to the Premier League
01:19
Every minute of every game: Pierre-Emile Højbjerg's debut season
01:19
Diogo Jota's first season at Liverpool
01:26
Kevin De Bruyne’s assists from 2020-21
01:22
Kalvin Phillips' best moments from the 2020-21 season
01:31
Gareth Bale's 2020-21 Premier League season
01:30
The best of Raphinha’s debut season at Leeds
00:36
Erik Lamela’s incredible rabona against Arsenal
01:36
Every Gabriel Jesus Premier League goal 2020-21
01:09
Eberechi Eze's debut season at Crystal Palace
00:34
De Bruyne: 'If you win you’re hero, if you lose you’re almost a failure'
01:25
Behind the scenes: City arrive in Porto for Champions League final
01:29
City stars train in Porto before Champions League final
01:35
Wilfried Zaha's best goals of 2020-21
01:04
Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea turnaround
01:53
Manchester City's journey to the Champions League final
01:30
Man City stars travel to Porto for Champions League final
01:36
Rodrigo's first season at Leeds United
01:11
Brighton and Hove Albion’s best moments of 20-21 season
01:16
Patrick Bamford's 2020-21 Premier League goals
01:33
Bielsa’s superb first season in the Premier League
01:18
Ben White on England call-up: I cried for an hour
01:24
Man City's Champions League campaign 2020-21
01:27
Pep Guardiola previews Champions League final against Chelsea
01:28
Thomas Tuchel: We have closed the gap to Manchester City
01:36
Fans view: Behind the scenes in City's 2020-21 season
01:47
Every Harry Kane assist from 2020-21 season
01:36
Gündoğan: The atmosphere for the final is going to be amazing
01:01
Chelsea's Champions League campaign 2020-21
01:23
Behind the scenes: Pépé shines as fans return to the Emirates
01:30
Heung-Min Son’s best Premier League campaign
01:42
Every goal in Harry Kane's 2020-21 golden boot season
01:15
Pep Guardiola's Champions League romance
01:30
Man City stars prepare for Champions League final
01:26
Behind the scenes: Son helps launch Spurs' new home kit
00:42
Agüero scores twice in final Premier League match
01:37
Bale double clinches comeback win over Leicester
01:03
Manchester City celebrate being crowned Premier League champions
00:52
Behind the Scenes: Sergio Aguero's final game at the Etihad
01:27
Hậu trường: Crystal Palace 1-3 Arsenal (Tháng 5/2021)
01:27
Behind the scenes: Martinelli and Pepe help Arsenal beat Palace
01:54
Klopp: I'm used to stress on the final matchday
01:47
Behind the scenes: Arsenal launch 2021-22 away kit
01:10
Behind the scenes: Everton stars show appreciation for home support
00:41
Gabriel Jesus’ fine double sinks Everton
01:05
‘You are my forever’: Justin Bieber pays tribute to celebrate wife Hailey’s birthday
01:04
Mel B censored from Adele’s special show after X-rated comment
01:10
Battlefield 2042 one of Steam’s all time worst reviewed games
01:22
Brit Awards to ditch male and female categories
02:35
Curb Your Enthusiasm's continued success is a 'staggeringly impressive achievement'
01:09
Spotify heeds Adele’s request and removes shuffle from all albums
01:30
Little Mix had therapy to process Jesy Nelson's shock exit
01:30
Kevin Spacey ordered to pay $31m to House of Cards producer
00:53
‘Forgive me’: Ant and Dec poke fun at Boris Johnson speech gaffe on I’m a Celebrity
00:00
Watch live as stars walk red carpet at Emmy Awards
00:16
Jeff Johnson discusses Carole Baskin during season one of Tiger King
02:43
The Shrink Next Door ‘doesn’t live up to what it could have been’
01:44
Adele bursts into tears as she is reunited with old English teacher during ITV special
01:05
An Audience with Adele: Alan Carr steps in after singer got emotional
01:07
Strictly Come Dancing: Moment Tom and Amy are eliminated from competition
00:19
An Audience with Adele: Emma Thompson dances to ‘Rolling in the Deep’
03:46
AMAs 2021: BTS win Artist Of The Year at ceremony hosted by Cardi B
00:00
Watch live as Paris’ iconic Champs-Elysees switches on its Christmas lights
01:17
'You've got the job, kid': Henry Thomas' incredible E.T. audition resurfaces
02:28
The Wheel Of Time is 'not worth my time' says Independent critic
00:37
James McAvoy wins best actor at Scottish BAFTA awards
02:35
Tiger King series 2 is a Netflix 'cash cow'
13:43
Tiger King, The Wheel of Time and Curb Your Enthusiasm | Binge or Bin episode 15
00:57
'Dwanta Claus': Dwayne Johnson stuns bus-load of fans with free gifts
00:36
Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian become ‘Instagram official’ fueling dating rumours
01:01
Adele thinks new album 'could save lives'
00:39
Tiger King star Carole Baskin reveals missing husband could be alive ‘in Costa Rica’
00:57
Carole Baskin ‘frightened’ after receiving Tiger King death threats
00:34
Tiger King: Carole Baskin claims she has ‘never even spoken to Joe Exotic’
01:43
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley ‘mourned old life’ following birth of first child
01:12
Tributes paid to US rapper Young Dolph shot dead at 36
00:38
Man with ‘world’s largest penis’ shocks This Morning presenters by revealing photo
01:03
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello split after two-years
01:50
King Richard: Will Smith steps onto Wimbledon Centre Court to promote new film
00:26
Entire set of This Morning in fits of laughter as Josie Gibson admits she hoards calculators
01:55
Lily James transforms into Pamela Anderson in first trailer for Pam and Tommy
01:31
Dwayne Johnson want to be next James Bond
00:57
Adele performs acoustic version of new track ‘To Be Loved’ from her sofa
01:15
Adele says she went to ‘hell and back’ while making new album 30
01:54
Kanye West and Drake squash beef and pose for photographs
00:30
Spider-Man No Way Home: Brazil trailer shows Lizard being punched by invisible person
01:47
Little Mix address split rumours, saying band is ‘forever’
01:02
Trailer released for Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts
00:27
BBC producer falls over on camera during live TV report
01:32
Shop owner removes entire section of wall with Banksy artwork on
01:31
Tributes flood in for NCIS actor Heath Freeman following unexpected death aged 41
00:28
Drake and Kanye West end long-running feud after reuniting in Toronto
03:04
Spider-man: No Way Home trailer confirms return of two more fan-favourite villains
00:44
Beatles family members take to red carpet for new documentary premiere
01:02
George Clooney calls Alec Baldwin's deadly Rust shooting 'insane'
01:12
Mel Gibson confirms he’ll direct Lethal Weapon 5
01:11
Towie: Chloe Brockett breaks down as she ‘quits’ reality show for Manchester
00:37
I'm a Celebrity cast 2021: Who are the 10 stars entering the castle?
01:08
Netflix hit Tiger King turned into five-act TikTok opera
01:17
Rosamund Pike attends the premiere for Amazon's Wheel of Time
00:47
Oprah and Lizzo sing along to Adele at concert
02:16
Sesame Street introduces first Asian American muppet Ji-Young
00:29
Ed Sheeran wins big at MTV EMAs in Budapest
00:56
‘Ultimate longing for lost love’: Oprah reveals her favourite Adele songs
00:49
Adele discusses weight loss: ‘It’s not my job to validate how people feel about their bodies’
01:15
Actor Matthew McConaughey clarifies stance on Covid-19 vaccine mandate for children
01:43
Astroworld Festival: Travis Scott’s lawyer speaks out against ‘finger-pointing’
01:33
Adele felt ‘embarrassed’ by divorce from Simon Konecki
00:00
Watch live outside LA court as Britney Spears' conservatorship is decided
01:51
Jamie Lynn Spears reveals she was told to hide pregnancy from Britney because it was ‘too risky’
00:16
Britney Spears sports #FreeBritney top ahead of conservatorship hearing
01:45
Britney Spears found out about Jamie Lynn's teenage pregnancy in the press
01:09
Kim Kardashian having ‘such an easy time’ with Pete Davidson, insider says
01:35
Justin Bieber urged to cancel Saudi Arabia performance by Human Rights Foundation
01:00
Little Mix hope to remain a band in 2031, Jade Thirlwall says
00:30
Adam Peaty responds to mum’s ‘total fix’ claims after Strictly Come Dancing exit
01:10
Mariah Carey partners with McDonald's on Christmas 'Mariah Menu'
00:45
Emily Ratajkowski explains exactly what makes Pete Davidson attractive
00:28
Jimmy Kimmel compares Joe Biden’s approval rating to his testicles in late-night roast
01:20
‘I could have killed someone’: Katie Price opens up on car crash
01:21
Paul Rudd named Sexiest Man Alive by People magazine
01:43
Star Wars film ‘Rogue Squadron’ delayed
01:13
Sir Elton John ‘raring’ to make new music after receiving honour from Prince Charles
02:17
Atlanta is 'really, really funny'
02:18
Lady Gaga reveals preparation for House Of Gucci leading role
01:24
Dean Stockwell: Quantum Leap and Dune star dies aged 85
01:16
‘My heart is broken’: Drake releases statement after Astroworld tragedy
01:14
Jay-Z defends Dave Chappelle amid Netflix special controversy
01:32
Lorraine Kelly shuts down claims ex-university professor was ‘cancelled’ over trans row
01:30
Travis Scott to pay for funeral costs & mental health services after Astroworld tragedy
02:52
Impeachment: American Crime Story allows producer Monica Lewinsky to tell 'her story'
01:25
‘Fulfil your destiny’: Vin Diesel asks Dwayne Johnson to return for Fast and Furious finale
01:26
Chris Pratt encouraged to 'rise above the noise' by mother-in-law amid social media backlash
02:40
Dopesick is a 'must watch'
01:21
Adele reportedly told audience she was 'so nervous' during London Palladium performance
05:18
Yellowstone cast tease 'dangerous' season four as Paramount drama returns
00:30
Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood calls out viewers in latest results show
01:28
Britney Spears' former manager has denied bugging her bedroom
02:43
Doctor Who gains 'levity' from John Bishop's introduction
01:39
Will Smith’s ‘heart shattered’ when Jaden asked to be an emancipated minor
01:04
Crowds enjoy Alexandra Palace fireworks display in London
02:35
Curb Your Enthusiasm's continued success is a 'staggeringly impressive achievement'
02:43
The Shrink Next Door ‘doesn’t live up to what it could have been’
02:28
The Wheel Of Time is 'not worth my time' says Independent critic
02:35
Tiger King series 2 is a Netflix 'cash cow'
13:43
Tiger King, The Wheel of Time and Curb Your Enthusiasm | Binge or Bin episode 15
02:17
Atlanta is 'really, really funny'
02:52
Impeachment: American Crime Story allows producer Monica Lewinsky to tell 'her story'
02:40
Dopesick is a 'must watch'
02:43
Doctor Who gains 'levity' from John Bishop's introduction
02:14
Dexter: New Blood is not a 'worthwhile' revival
13:25
Dexter: New Blood, Doctor Who and Impeachment: American Crime Story | Binge or Bin episode 14
01:49
Stath Lets Flats creator Jamie Demetriou is a 'comedy superstar'
02:12
Prime Video's I Know What You Did Last Summer is 'instantly forgettable'
02:33
American Horror Story: Double Feature is 'a real return to form'
02:31
You has kept 'so fresh' as it reaches its third season
02:30
Succession's 'writing is some of the best on TV at the minute'
12:42
Succession, You and American Horror Story | Binge or Bin episode 13
02:10
Ramy's creator Ramy Youssef is a 'talent'
02:28
Ridley Road is both 'spy thriller' and 'great love story'
02:04
The Walking Dead: World Beyond is 'The O.C in the world of The Walking Dead'
01:57
Y: The Last Man's success 'lies in the casting'
02:55
Squid Game's violence is 'always in service of the storytelling'
12:57
Squid Game, Y: The Last Man, Ridley Road | Binge or Bin episode 12
01:56
Lovesick's non-linear storytelling makes it a 'fun' watch
02:12
Into the Night makes you 'just want to turn it off'
02:43
Stephen treats its subject matter with 'sensitivity' and 'clarity'
02:15
The Morning Show has 'zippy' writing and 'cool' characters
02:59
Sex Education is a 'brilliant ensemble piece'
13:33
Sex Education, The Morning Show and Stephen | Binge or Bin episode 11
02:14
Love is 'riotously funny' and 'genuinely touching'
02:12
Evil 'could be the next big thing'
02:00
On The Verge 'doesn't really work' as comedy or drama
02:55
Vigil's submarine crime investigation 'lives up to expections'
01:59
The North Water is 'tantalising TV'
12:38
The North Water, Vigil and On The Verge | Binge or Bin episode 10
02:35
Kevin Can F*** Himself is a 'biting skewering' of 'misogynistic' sitcoms
02:15
Back to Life balances 'darkness' and 'hilarity'
02:46
Gossip Girl reboot has lost it's way' due to its 'moral sensibility'
13:39
Gossip Girl, Back to Life and Clickbait | Binge or Bin episode 9
02:58
The White Lotus miniseries on HBO ‘really stands out’ thanks to its ‘writing'
02:40
What If...? from Marvel feels like 'flogging a living horse'
02:25
Modern Love has 'lost its spark' in its second season
02:41
The Walking Dead's final season demonstrates 'confident, astute storytelling'
13:45
The Walking Dead, What If…? and Modern Love | Binge or Bin episode 8
02:08
The Leftovers 'delves into the fantastical' but 'in a way that is grounded in reality'
02:37
Netflix dating show Sexy Beasts has 'nothing below the surface'
02:43
Cruel Summer 'could do with some editing' but is 'addictive' viewing
02:03
Baptiste's 'tried and tested formula' ensures the show is 'watchable' and 'likeable'
02:09
Pose is the 'most important' show Ryan Murphy has made
12:56
Baptiste, Pose and Cruel Summer | Binge or Bin episode 7
01:55
Crashing, Phoebe Waller-Bridge's 'other' show, is 'a great precursor to Fleabag'
02:20
I Think You Should Leave has 'something going on beneath the surface' besides 'toilet gags'
02:29
Manifest is not 'high quality drama' but it is 'watchable'
02:17
This Way Up's 'believable' portrayal of sisters on screen 'sets this show apart'
02:09
Ted Lasso is 'one of the best comedies in a long time'
12:22
Ted Lasso, This Way Up and I Think You Should Leave | Binge or Bin episode 6
02:29
On Becoming a God in Central Florida is an 'intelligent, darkly funny comment on America’
02:41
HBO's Betty 'finds its stride' in its 'lived-in, documentary-esque' second season
02:23
The seventh and final season of Bosch is a 'suitably great end to a great show'
02:27
Netflix's Fear Street is 'slapdash' and made without 'any care at all'
02:23
Monsters At Work is a ‘lovingly crafted’ foray into TV shows for Pixar
12:43
Monsters at Work, Bosch and Fear Street | Binge or Bin episode 5
01:57
Shane Meadows' The Virtues is a 'vital watch' starring 'British Robert De Niro' Stephen Graham
02:22
Apple TV's Lisey's Story contains 'exciting' moments but they are 'few and far between'
03:00
Starzplay's Blindspotting uses 'laughs' to ensure the 'powerful moments land even harder'
02:22
The Handmaid's Tale is one of 'the best TV shows of the last 5 years'
03:16
Disney Plus's Loki gives viewers 'exciting' opportunity to explore 'new side of the MCU'
13:52
Loki, The Handmaid’s Tale and Lisey’s Story | Binge or Bin episode 4
02:01
Pen15 has Independent critic 'laughing out loud at every single episode'
01:50
BBC's prison drama Time feels like 'a real prison in action'
02:15
BBC's Inside No. 9 'writing itself into a hole' despite 'real high points'
01:58
Netflix's superhero show Jupiter's Legacy is 'po-faced' and 'inhibited'
02:17
Mare of Easttown is 'hands down the best thing on TV right now'
11:31
Mare of Easttown, Jupiter's Legacy and Inside No. 9 | Binge or Bin episode 3
02:08
Underrated NBC sitcom Superstore 'takes the funniness seriously'
02:03
Barry Jenkins' The Underground Railroad will join the 'pantheon of the greats'
02:18
Oscar winner Nomadland is 'devastating, beautiful and tender'
02:03
BBC's The Pursuit of Love is 'frivolous and fun'
02:15
Fargo season 4 is a 'knock off of the first three seasons'
11:29
Fargo, Nomadland and The Underground Railroad | Binge or Bin episode 2
01:49
BBC rom-com 'Starstruck' falls flat, says Independent critic
02:12
Why The Night Of is 'second to none' in its indictment of the American justice system
02:07
New superhero show Invincible is ‘everything the Avengers can’t be’
02:07
Disney's new detective show, Big Sky, is 'trash fire'
09:18
Music Box Session #64: Jake Whiskin
10:43
Music Box Session #63: Meet Me At The Altar
09:29
Music Box Session #62: Eliza Shaddad
10:30
Music Box Session #61: Holly Humberstone
10:32
Music Box Session #60: Mysie
09:42
Music Box Session #59: Benjamin Francis Leftwich
09:45
Music Box Session #58: Bess Atwell
09:54
Music Box Session #57: The Snuts
00:51
Australian shepherd enjoys McDonald’s burger that was hung on Christmas tree
00:56
Chiang Mai night sky lights up at Yee Peng Lantern Festival
00:34
Woman transforms children’s playhouse into gingerbread grotto
00:27
Mother and son have emotional reunion after two years as travel ban lifts
00:32
Coyote rescued after getting caught in car grille in California
00:45
Sausage dog gives birth to 10 puppies as small as mice
00:38
Queen leaves joint christening ceremony in Windsor after health concerns
01:24
Beach artist creates stunning artwork with thousands of rocks at low tide
01:30
Party boat gets wedged under bridge in Fort Lauderdale
00:29
Bright moon sets over erupting Kilauea volcano after lunar eclipse
01:30
First edition of US constitution sells for record $43.2m at auction
02:00
Longest partial lunar eclipse in nearly 600 years seen around the world
03:05
Queen reaches first wedding anniversary without late husband Prince Philip
00:42
Camilla visits Cairo donkey hospital during Egypt visit
01:19
Comedian Janey Godley reveals she has ovarian cancer
02:36
Snowboarding baby goes viral after hitting slopes at just 11 months
01:06
Dyson launches VR technology for customers to try products at home
00:31
Ducklings reunited with parents after firemen rescue them from drain
00:58
NBC reporter passionately interviews victim of vandalism during over-the-top segment
00:27
Toddler runs into last round of chemo wearing superhero cape
00:53
Meghan Markle drinks from baby bottle and 'eats like chipmunk' in Ellen DeGeneres' prank
00:38
'Dead worm' measuring inches long pops out of KFC corn on the cob
00:28
Meghan shares new photo of son Archie as Ellen DeGeneres calls him ‘gentle soul’
01:08
Charles and Camilla visit the Great Pyramids in Egypt
01:17
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry went on secret Halloween night out before relationship news broke
00:26
Driver mobbed by large group of baboons in Saudi countryside
04:27
Twins battle one-in-two-million condition that is turning them to stone
00:26
BBC South presenter says he made 'necklace out of teeth' for girlfriend
01:30
Morning coffee or tea may lower risk of dementia and stroke, study suggests
00:57
Paralysed former firefighter able to play video games in modified nursing bed
01:20
Man sends pre-date survey to woman to tailor-make their first date
01:17
Finger snap the fastest movement in the human body, new research claims
01:32
Cadbury World creates Nutcracker model with 7kg worth of chocolate
01:14
Meghan Markle shares hilarious car story when appearing on The Ellen Show
01:07
World's biggest crane swings into action to build power plant in Somerset
00:51
Scuffle erupts in Asda supermarket over reduced items
00:08
Woman breaks leg in two place when party trick goes wrong
01:40
Chris Hoy and wife Sarra mark World Prematurity Day at Leeds hospital
00:55
Cat rescued by firefighters after getting head stuck in can of pet food
00:36
Woman forced to endure two-day journey to nearest supermarket
01:41
Frida Kahlo self-portrait sells for record $34.9 million at auction
01:30
Guinness World Records Day 2021: Weird and wonderful winners revealed
01:00
Disney censors TikTok characters from saying LGBT-related words
00:35
Prince Charles and Camilla visit site of Jesus’s baptism
01:14
Tech team breaks world record for biggest domino chain of laptops
00:49
Man builds 6m wall in backyard after getting bored during lockdown
01:01
Venomous ‘megaspider’ discovered in Australia is biggest of its kind
00:32
Prince Charles and Camilla begin Middle East tour
01:06
Trapped kitten rescued from storm drain by Florida sheriffs
01:18
Fearless buffalo refuses to back down in face-off against rhino
00:49
Mum and daughter scream as squirrel scales bedroom walls
01:29
Terrifying moment paragliding accident sees two people abandoned in mid air
00:33
Kitten thrown into river for being 'paralysed' has regained use of legs
01:10
Dramatic moment man falls through frozen lake after thin ice breaks
00:37
Guy gets knocked out at work after high-risk stunt with co-worker goes wrong
00:39
Thrill-seekers perform 1,000m-high slackline walk in China
03:26
Terminally ill man who mooned speed camera inspires suspected Banksy mural
00:58
Giant star added to Legoland Christmas tree after nearly 3,000 hours of work
00:48
Adele helps fan pull off surprise marriage proposal during special concert
03:09
Transatlantic couple tie the knot via Zoom despite never meeting in real life
03:21
Gluten-detection dog saves celiac owner's life every day
01:30
Activision apologises for ‘insensitive’ depiction of Koran in Call of Duty map
01:30
Santa flashes Covid-19 vaccine passport in Tesco's new Christmas advert
01:41
New dinosaur discovered on Isle of White by retired doctor
01:30
Instagram testing ‘Take a Break’ feature
01:06
Ferris wheel-sized asteroid may be chunk of the moon
00:10
Gherkin-obsessed toddler reacts to sight of his favourite food
01:10
Original Apple computer hand-built by Steve Jobs sells for $400k at auction
01:01
Cats 'mentally map' owner's location from their voice, study finds
01:05
Kate Middleton stars in film alongside Cub Scout to mark Royal British Legion centenary
01:31
Alabama boy born at 21 weeks is world’s most premature baby to survive
01:39
Orphaned bear cubs cared for at California wildlife sanctuary
01:20
Prince Harry speaks of military service at New York gala
01:33
Thomas Markle suggests ‘ignorant’ Prince Harry was ‘dropped on his head as baby'
01:09
Thomas Markle 'disappointed' Prince Harry didn't ask for permission to marry Meghan
01:42
Family of bears roam police station car park in Wyoming
01:30
Scientists find black hole outside our galaxy using new innovative method
01:41
Prince Charles left amazed by magician’s mind trick on visit to Brixton
01:31
Group of deer spotted swimming across lake in Alabama
01:00
SpaceX crew launch marks milestone of 600 space travellers in 60 years
01:20
Cuthbert the Caterpillar arrested in Aldi Christmas advert following M&S legal row
01:41
Kate Middleton officially opens new Holocaust exhibits at Imperial War Museum
00:30
Why Samsung Neo QLED is the smart choice for your next TV upgrade
00:43
Bear Grylls says Prince George’s eyes ‘lit up’ after young prince ate live ant
01:03
‘Wasted on him’: Ryan Reynolds reacts to Paul Rudd being named Sexiest Man Alive
00:39
Truck gets wedged under subway station bridge in New York
01:32
Bella Hadid opens up about mental health struggles: ‘I’ve had breakdowns and burnouts'
02:51
GB Kayaking champion Tommy Brady on the benefits of wild swimming
00:12
Adorable pomeranian dog walks on two legs in Belarus
00:38
Prince Harry says Megxit is 'misogynistic' term 'created by troll'
02:43
Meet the entrepreneur who is changing the value of fashion
01:00
Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy release trailer
00:57
Couple meet biological daughter after IVF mix up saw her raised by wrong family for months
05:48
Terminally ill man arrested by six police officers after flashing bum at speed camera
00:45
Prince Charles meets Cheryl at joint charity event in Newcastle
01:00
Baby sloth surprises keepers at London Zoo with speedy birth
01:40
Black Friday 2021: How to get the best deals this year | IndyBest Guide
04:51
Which Nintendo Switch is right for you? | IndyBest Reviews
04:05
Top wireless earbuds 2021: Airpods, Beats & more | IndyBest Reviews
03:38
The top teeth whitening kits to try at home | IndyBest Reviews
AlUla
Sponsored by Royal Commission for AIUIa
01:09
Saudi Green Initiative London Summit: Highlights from a day of climate talks
01:00
Artist describes using recycled materials for exhibitions
01:14
Seizing moment 'fundamental' to finding nature-based solutions to carbon capture, says conservationist
01:44
Saudi Arabia’s environment will be ‘totally different’ in future, says wildlife leader
00:54
Saudi leaders are embracing ‘unappreciated’ ways of facing climate crisis, says researcher
00:44
Saudi Green Initiative is 'new frontier' for innovation, says developer
02:17
Analyst explains how 'the sneeze' can explain climate successes
01:59
How data can be used to make cities smarter and more sustainable
01:00
Saudi conservationists ensure future of Arabian oryx
01:22
‘Conservation needs everyone to be a champion for nature’, says Neom project head
01:09
Conservation expert says biodiversity is ‘integral to human prosperity’
01:04
Remembering past can inform future of replenishing wildlife, says expert
00:42
UK could be at cutting edge of nuclear innovation ‘by end of decade’
01:36
Saudi Green Initiative summit is the ‘Cop of doers’, says industry leader
00:51
Saudi Crown Prince says Kingdom is entering a ‘green era’
00:51
Saudi leaders are supportive of women and younger generations, says SGI speaker
01:24
Paris climate agreement not enough to steady temperature rise, says John Kerry
00:00
Watch in full: World leaders attend the Middle East Green Initiative in Riyadh
01:27
Meeting on climate change a decade ago ‘unthinkable’, says UK representative
01:21
World has been in ‘self-denial’ about climate crisis, says Pakistan PM
01:00
Climate crisis is the most urgent challenge of our time, says Jordan Crown Prince
01:35
Sustainability musician AY Yong performs Creep Creep at the Saudi Green Initiative
01:20
Saudi-US ambassador stresses importance of ‘thriving’ together at climate action forum
00:33
Saudi Green Initiative speaker says women have been ‘empowered’
02:25
The way Saudi Arabia is 'moving on' is 'extraordinary', says photographer David Chancellor
01:00
Change ‘does not scare’ young people in Saudi Arabia, says policy officer
02:07
Sustainability is a 'guiding principle', says Al Soudah development CEO
00:39
Saudi research associate says climate action is being taken seriously ‘at governing level’
01:16
Senior policy analyst says Saudi energy ministry ‘values diversity’
00:42
Red Sea project will be a ‘top destination’ for divers, says content creator
00:58
Online tree planting service highlighted at Saudi Green Initiative conference
01:02
Climate change pledges have to be ‘realistic’, says Saudi journalist
00:45
Multiple energy solutions are needed for decarbonisation, says industry director
00:58
Eco-friendly Red Sea hotel development will open ‘at the end of 2023’
00:39
‘Being transparent’ is key to successful climate strategy, says Saudi princess
01:40
‘Around 12 million’ trees planted in Saudi Arabia in last 18 months
01:17
WWF director general says climate challenge cannot be beaten ‘without conserving nature’
00:00
Watch live as the Saudi Green Initiative forum continues in Riyadh
00:56
Space technology CEO says Saudi Green Initiative is ‘historical’ event
01:26
Saudi's sustainability plan is not a 'shot in the dark', says energy minister
00:50
Goal for Saudi Arabia to become ‘pioneers’ in clean energy, says minister
01:20
Red Sea is 'microcosm' of global oceans, says industry leader
01:05
Economic development cannot come at expense of environment, says Riyadh development CEO
01:06
AlUla heritage developer says there is ‘no competition’ between nature and economy
00:50
Talent pool behind Saudi energy ministry is ‘remarkable’, says energy forum CEO
02:28
Neom CEO says team working 'day and night' to create sustainable city
01:14
Saudi Arabia wants to be ‘held accountable’ for climate promises, says energy minister
01:12
Saudi Arabian Oil Company pledges to be net-zero by 2050
00:00
Watch in full: Day one of the Saudi Green Initiative Forum
00:50
Goal for Saudi Arabia to become ‘pioneers’ in clean energy, says minister
01:14
Saudi Arabia wants to be ‘held accountable’ for climate promises, says energy minister
02:28
Neom CEO says team working 'day and night' to create sustainable city
01:06
AlUla heritage developer says there is ‘no competition’ between nature and economy
01:14
Saudi Arabia plans to achieve net-zero emissions by 2060
01:26
Saudi's sustainability plan is not a 'shot in the dark', says energy minister
00:50
Talent pool behind Saudi energy ministry is ‘remarkable’, says energy forum CEO
01:05
Economic development cannot come at expense of environment, says Riyadh development CEO
00:58
Eco-friendly Red Sea hotel development will open ‘at the end of 2023’
01:02
Climate change pledges have to be ‘realistic’, says Saudi journalist
00:56
Space technology CEO says Saudi Green Initiative is ‘historical’ event
02:07
Sustainability is a 'guiding principle', says Al Soudah development CEO
01:00
Change ‘does not scare’ young people in Saudi Arabia, says policy officer
01:35
Sustainability musician AY Yong performs Creep Creep at the Saudi Green Initiative
02:25
The way Saudi Arabia is 'moving on' is 'extraordinary', says photographer David Chancellor
00:42
Red Sea project will be a ‘top destination’ for divers, says content creator
00:58
Online tree planting service highlighted at Saudi Green Initiative conference
00:39
Saudi research associate says climate action is being taken seriously ‘at governing level’
01:16
Senior policy analyst says Saudi energy ministry ‘values diversity’
00:00
Watch in full: World leaders attend the Middle East Green Initiative in Riyadh
00:51
Saudi Crown Prince says Kingdom is entering a ‘green era’
01:24
Paris climate agreement not enough to steady temperature rise, says John Kerry
01:21