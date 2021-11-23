Alarming footage shows a huge smoke cloud in the Belgrade suburb of Leštane, Russia after it was rocked by an explosion at a munitions factory.

White smoke was seen billowing over the area with the initial larger explosion having been reported to be followed by a number of smaller blasts.

The Ministry of the Interior said the first explosion took place around 2pm local time (1pm GMT) Tuesday, with authorities telling local media that there is a risk of further blasts.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here