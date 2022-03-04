Explosion seen near Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant in Ukraine

An explosion has been seen right by the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant in Ukraine.

Footage shows a huge explosion as the sound can be heard alongside loud sirens.

The Zaporizhzhya power station is Europe’s biggest nuclear power plant, and if it is hit, it could cause immeasurable destruction.

Ukraine’s foreign minister has claimed: “If it blows up, it will be 10 times larger than Chernobyl.”

To sign our Refugees Welcome campaign petition click here and if you are able to donate then please click here.

Click here to sign up to our free newsletters.