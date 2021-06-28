Footage shows the moment Extinction Rebellion dumped 7 tonnes of manure outside the offices of the Daily Mail as part of a ‘Free the Press’ protest on Sunday.

A truck is seen emptying the fertilizer outside the entrance of Northcliffe House in Kensington, west London.

“We’re dumping sh*t outside the Daily Mail I believe because they are bullsh*t on climate change,” a man helping the unloading says. The environmental group shared the clip on social media with the caption: “Cut the Cr*p!”

Police said five people were arrested in Kensington after the stunt.