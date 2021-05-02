Extinction Rebellion protesters have blocked traffic across the UK to urge the government to take tougher action on climate change.

More than 200 activists, including nurses, teachers and students, sat alone in front of traffic in towns and cities ranging from Bangor in Northern Ireland to Canterbury in Kent.

The group described the “Rebellion of One” demonstrations - held at 11am on Saturday to mark two years since parliament’s declaration of a climate emergency - as "multiple courageous acts of nonviolent civil disobedience".

Several protesters were arrested.