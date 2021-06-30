Aerial footage shows cars queuing bumper-to-bumper for miles at Covid testing sites in Sydney, as Australia’s state of New South Wales faces a fresh coronavirus outbreak.

The video also shows shuttered restaurants and a deserted marina. Sydney residents have been ordered to stay at home until 9 July as authorities race to thwart the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant.

Australia’s government on Monday lifted age restrictions for adults who want the AstraZeneca vaccine. The country’s vaccination rollout has been slow, with only 5 per cent of the population fully vaccinated.