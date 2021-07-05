'Five, six booms go off': Eyewitness describes deadly shooting at country club

Eyewitnesses have described the moment that a professional golfer was murdered at a country club in Georgia on 4 July holiday weekend.

Gene Siller was shot in the head after confronting the driver of a white pickup truck that drove on the 10th hole of Pinetree Country Club in Cobb County.

Two further bodies were later discovered in the same vehicle and the suspect is still at large.

“It was a weird scenario. All of a sudden you hear five, six booms go off,” one eye witness said of the incident, as another described the murders as a “tragic loss”.