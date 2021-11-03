Facebook users are reporting that the social media website is down once again.

The website Downdetector, which tracks user incident reports, saw a spike in cases at around 6pm GMT. ​

Last month Facebook, along with WhatsApp and Instagram went down worldwide on 3 October, for an outage that lasted almost six hours.

The latest outage comes less than 24 hours after the company announced it will be deleting facial recognition data for over one billion users.

