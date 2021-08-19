Facebook unveils virtual reality office app to change future of work again

Facebook has unveiled its “Horizon Workrooms” app, which allows people to attend meetings in virtual reality where everyone appears as avatars and can move and speak as if they were there in real life.

It is Mark Zuckerberg’s most ambitious effort yet to take their social network into the virtual realm, and could allow people to chat together while working from home if it proves successful.

Horizon Workrooms is available as an app for Facebook’s own VR headset, the Oculus Quest 2 – and includes keyboard tracking, hand tracking as well as remote desktop streaming.