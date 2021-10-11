Nick Clegg refused to give a straight answer when asked whether the Facebook algorithm helped inspire the 6 January Capitol riot.

The social media platform's vice-president for global affairs - and former UK deputy prime minister - was asked by CNN host Dana Bash if the company’s algorithms “amplified pro-insurrection voices ahead of 6 January?”

"I can’t give you a yes or no answer to the individual, personalised feeds that each person uses,” Mr Clegg replied.

“Each person’s news feed is individual to them.”

Sign up to our US evening newsletter here.