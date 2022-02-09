Facebook has suffered a drop in the number of daily active users for the first time in the company's history. The social networking app reported having 1.929 billion daily active users in the three months running up to the end of 2021 - down from 1.930 billion in the previous three-month period.

The news comes after a series of controversies around Meta's products, including revelations made by the whistleblower Francis Haugen and the Cambridge Analytica scandal. Zuckerberg, meanwhile, noted younger users have left the platform for rival platforms such as TikTok.

