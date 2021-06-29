Facebook has become the fifth American company to have a market capitalization of $1 trillion.

The social media giant generates most of its revenue from personalised advertisements shown to its users on both Facebook and Instagram.

The company’s stock spiked this week following a favorable legal ruling that dismissed an anti-trust complaint made by the FTC. According to Yahoo Finance, its market cap is at $1.008 trillion.

The other companies that have hit the $1 trillion milestone are Apple, Microsoft, Amazon and Google’s parent company Alphabet.