Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen is giving evidence to UK Parliament this afternoon, after she passed internal documents from the social media company to The Wall Street Journal in September. Monday's joint committee session on the draft Online Safety Bill comes after papers leaked by Ms Haugen revealed that Instagram knew of its negative impact on teenagers' mental health.

Facebook have rejected the WSJ's reporting on the platform, with Nick Clegg, the company's vice president for global affairs, describing it as a "mischaracterization of our work and impugning of the company’s motives".