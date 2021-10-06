Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen has claimed the social media giant "harms" users, stokes division and often “resolves conflicts in favour of profits over safety”.

The former employee testified to the US Senate on Tuesday, bringing forward documentation to back up her claims.

"I saw Facebook repeatedly encounter conflicts between its own profits and our safety," Haugen said.

“Facebook consistently resolved these conflicts in favour of its own profits. The result has been more division, more harm, more lies, more threats and more combat."

"In some cases, this dangerous online talk has led to actual violence that harms and sometimes kills people."