Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen has accused the social media giant of making hate "unquestionably worse".

The former Silicon Valley employee took questions from MPs and peers on Monday afternoon after leaking thousands of pages of internal research documents she secretly copied before leaving her job in the company’s civic integrity unit.

"Anger and hate is the easiest way to grow on Facebook," Ms Haugen said.

"It is easier to provoke people to anger than to empathy or compassion, so we are literally subsidising hate on these platforms."

