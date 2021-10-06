Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen testified before the Senate on Tuesday, claiming that the company emphasised profits at expense of children.

The former project manager of Facebook's civic misinformation team also said that the social media giant "hid" internal research that showed a negative impact on both children and the public at large.

"Choices being made inside Facebook are disastrous," Ms Haugen claims.

"Even though they knew it was misinformation and hurtful and maybe even costing people's lives, they chose profit," Senator Maria Cantwell said in response to Haugen's testimony.