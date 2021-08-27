As more schools and businesses across the US require proof of Covid vaccinations, people who are unwilling to get the jab are seeking ways to cheat the system and the market for counterfeit vaccine cards is heating up.

US Customs and Border Protection officials say they are seizing hundreds of fake vaccination cards being shipped from countries including China, the UK and Germany every day, Fox News reports.

People are buying phoney vaccine cards on the dark web and paying for them in cryptocurrency, making transactions untraceable. The fake cards are even being advertised on social media platforms.