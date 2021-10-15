A woman has shared the moment two men ‘dressed as police officers’ allegedly forced entry into her home in east London.

The incident took place at a block of flats in Tower Hamlets, with the resident of the property pulling out her phone to record after the men allegedly failed to show ‘police ID’.

The men, dressed in baseball caps, and lanyards marked ‘POLICE’, are seen shuffling out of the hallway of the home.

The Metropolitan Police issued a warning saying they are ‘aware of a video’ online that appears to show men impersonating officers.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here