US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials have seized more than 3,000 counterfeit Covid vaccination cards at the port of Memphis.

The cards were shipped from China to recipients across the US, as some unvaccinated people try to evade requirements for proof of the jab to enter public spaces.

The fakes bore the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention logo, but contained spelling mistakes.

"If you do not wish to receive a vaccine, that is your decision,” said Michael Neipert, CBP area port director of Memphis. “But don’t order a counterfeit, waste my officer’s time, break the law, and misrepresent yourself."