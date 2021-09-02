Three friends narrowly escaped being crushed to death after a four-metre wall crashed to the floor just inches away from them.

Dramatic CCTV footage shows the trio running for their lives when the huge wall crumbles as they walked down a road in western India.

Clouds of dust fill the air in the aftermath of the terrifying incident, which left a parked van badly damaged.

Witnesses claimed the wall was dilapidated before it collapsed and suggested it was fortunate nobody was injured due to its location along a usually busy street.