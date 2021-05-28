Video footage has emerged of Palestinians living next to the rubble of their destroyed homes, as the war between Hamas and Israeli forces continues. 248 Palestinians were killed by Israeli missiles - including 66 children - amid the ongoing violence. Meanwhile 12 Israelis, of which 2 were children, had their lives taken by rockets fired by Hamas. After losing their homes in the assault, Gaza residents have now gathered around fires with their families, after the destruction leaves them with nowhere else to go.