A Sheffield family have been left ‘gutted’ by their neighbours' decision to cut down half of a shared tree following a ‘petty’ dispute.

Bharat Mistry and his family were shocked when Graham and Irene Lee called in surgeons to cut branches from a shared 16ft tall Fir Tree that had stood for 25 years.

Mr and Mrs Lee, both in their 70s, had complained birds inside the tree were making too much noise and making a mess of the drive of their bungalow in Brier Close.

The tree has now become a local ‘tourist attraction’.