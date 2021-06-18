This adorable video shows a mother duck leading her eight tiny ducklings through Brooklyn, New York, and making a stop at a local bagel shop.

The duck family is seen crossing a road and casually waddling into Bagel World on 5th Avenue.

“Best bagels in town!” someone is heard saying.

The birds then come marching out of the shop and across a zebra crossing. A Bagel World employee is seen trying to lure them off the road with bread crumbs.

Doug Gordon, who shared the footage on Twitter, said there was a “happy ending” as “the ducks made it to Prospect Park!”