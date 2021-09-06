A family trapped in their burning home were dramatically rescued by police, bodycam footage reveals.

After approaching the smoke-shrouded house in Cheektowaga, New York, police discovered residents on a second-floor balcony stranded by thick smoke below, police said.

Officers used a police cruiser to get all four residents and their puppy to safety.

Both were heard coughing from the inhalation of smoke as they desperately rushed to rescue the stranded family.

The Cheektowaga Police Department later added: “We want to recognize Officers William Cookfair, Brendan Tomasulo, Joshua Donovan, and Jeffrey Scaglione for their heroic life-saving actions that went beyond the call of duty.”