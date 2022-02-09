West Ham player Kurt Zouma was booed every time he touched the ball during last night's Premier League game against Watford.

The football player was filmed laughing while kicking and slapping his pet cat inside his Essex home.

Despite the backlash, the club named Zouma in their starting lineup for last night's game.

Fans expressed their disgust with the decision by booing every time the player touched the ball.

After limping following a tough challenge, Watford fans chanted "that's how your cat feels".

The game finished 1-0 to West Ham.

Sign up to our newsletter.