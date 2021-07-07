Far-right radical groups attempted to disrupt an LGBT+ rally in Georgia’s capital Tblisi on Tuesday.Pro-LGBT+ demonstrators had gathered in front of Parliament after violence prevented a Pride march being held in the city a day earlier.Footage shows police trying to stop counter-protesters from breaking their lines and derailing the rally. The angry crowd can be seen pushing and shoving, with some people involved in skirmishes with police. Authorities arrested members of the radical groups.On Monday, a group of counter-protesters opposed to the planned “March for Dignity” stormed organisers’ offices in Tbilisi, smashing equipment and attacking activists, leading to the event’s cancellation.