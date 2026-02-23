Nigel Farage has claimed the UK government refused him entry to the Chagos Islands. However, when approached by The Independent, the government said they were not notified in advance of his plans and were unaware he was in the Maldives until he spoke publicly.

Farage had travelled to support four Chagossians seeking to establish a base on Île du Coin. Access to the archipelago requires official permits. When The Independent asked if Farage had applied, Reform UK declined to say whether one was sought.

The territory, including Diego Garcia’s joint UK-US base, is tightly controlled. Officials insist safety — not politics — prevented the voyage.