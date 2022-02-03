'Frightened' farmer flips car with fork lift after it parked on his land

A “frightened” farmer can be seen flipping a stranger’s car using his fork lift after it parked on his land.

Farmer Robert Hooper used his vehicle to overturn and smash a Vauxhall Astra which had parked on his drive, and has today appeared in court.

The 57-year-old has pleased not guilty to dangerous driving and criminal damage, claiming he acted in self-defense.

The incident was caught on video, as the victim posted it to Snapchat alongside the caption “Glad it was just me courtesy car”.

Sign up to our free newsletters here