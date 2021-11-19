Farmer impaled by forklift’s three-foot-long spike in freak accident

A Cambridgeshire farmer miraculously missed serious damage to his vital organs after he was impaled by a three-foot spike from a forklift. Jonathan Willis was pinned against straw bales on his farm in Wisbech in October last year, when the vehicle rolled towards him.

Paramedics from the East Anglian Air Ambulance arrived on scene in 25 minutes, before he was freed with an angle grinder and rushed to Addenbrooke’s Hospital. Mr Willis was discharged two weeks later, with his wounds healing after almost five months.

“I will be eternally grateful to everyone involved in saving my life,” he said.