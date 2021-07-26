A father has created a robotic exoskeleton to allow his 16-year-old son, who has a genetic neurological condition that means his nerves do not send enough signals to his legs, to walk across the room.

Jean-Louis Constanza, who is one of the co-founders of the company Wandercraft who developed the robot, said the idea for the device came from his son Oscar.

“One day Oscar said to me: ‘dad, you’re a robotic engineer, why don’t you make a robot that would allow us to walk?’” Jean-Louis said when recalling the story.