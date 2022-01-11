Father threatens to kill student during video call while daughter holds the phone

A man from Washington state has been charged with a hate crime after he got involved in an altercation involving his daughter, her boyfriend, and a Black student at her high school.

The man, identified as William Cunningham, was captured on video using racial slurs against the student.

The fight occurred in Monroe outside Seattle, Washington on 10 November according to local outlet King 5.

The altercation was initiated when Mr Cunningham’s daughter, who is white, shoved a friend of the male student in the hallway of Monroe High School.

