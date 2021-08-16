A father and his young twin sons have been rescued from freezing waters after being found clinging to the tip of their sinking boat.

Dramatic video captures Carl Pries and his nine-year-old twin sons floating in the ocean after embarking on a fishing trip in Dawesville, south of Perth.

Disaster struck when their five-metre boat was hit by a freak wave, inundating the vessel with water which saw it beginning to sink within seconds.

After two hours fearing for the lives, Mr Pries was able to call for help after grabbing a VHF radio that had floated to the surface.