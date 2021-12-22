Watch live as Dr Fauci and White House Covid-19 Response Team conduct virtual briefing

Dr Fauci and the White House Covid-19 Response Team conduct a virtual briefing about the spread of the Omicron variant of Sars-Cov-2.

It’s been only a month since South Africa first reported the discovery of the Omicron variant of coronavirus to the World Health Organisation (WHO) but the new strain has already had a huge impact around the world.

The first US case of Omicron was announced on 1 December, from an individual who had travelled from South Africa to San Francisco in late November.

The traveller had received the coronavirus vaccine but not a booster shot. Since then, officials across the country have announced new cases of Omicron in their states.

Sign up to our newsletters here.