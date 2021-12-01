Dr Fauci confirms first case of omicron in the US

Dr Fauci confirms the US has seen its first case of the new mutated coronavirus variant omicron.

The person is based in California, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revealed.

White House chief medical advisor Dr Anthony Fauci said the individual, who was fully vaccinated, had just returned from travelling in South Africa to the San Francisco area on November 22 and tested positive on November 29.

“The individual is self quarantining and all close contacts have been contacted and all close contacts, thus far, have tested negative,” Dr Fauci announced at today’s White House press briefing.

