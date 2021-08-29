Dr Anthony Fauci says Florida governor Ron DeSantis’ anti-Fauci merchandise reflects the “politicisation of what should be a purely public health issue”. He says there is “no place” for such politicisation.

Mr DeSantis released a range of merchandise six weeks ago with slogans targeting Dr Fauci such as: “Don’t Fauci My Florida”. More than 16,000 people in the state are in hospital because of Covid-19.

Dr Fauci is President Joe Biden’s top coronavirus adviser and says he is being used as the “personification of political divides”.