Fauci calls Republican Senator 'a moron' after heated exchange

Dr Anthony Fauci was heard mocking a Republican senator at Tuesday’s hearing of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions.

Roger Marshall questioned whether Dr Fauci should have a publicly available financial disclosure form, as did the other witnesses on the panel including CDC Director Dr Rochelle Walensky.

Dr Fauci responded with confusion, noting that his financial disclosures had been publicly available for years throughout his service at NIAID.

Afterwards, he was caught on a hot mic deriding the senator for insisting that his staff couldn’t find it, quipping: “What a moron.”

