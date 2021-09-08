The FBI has released new surveillance footage of a person suspected of placing a pipe bomb near the Democratic National Committee headquarters in Washington DC the day before a riot at the US Capitol.

Video shows a person carrying a bag and sitting on a park bench near the DNC, then standing with the bag and walking away from “the area where the suspect later placed the pipe bomb.” The FBI said the video “contains footage from along the suspect’s route.”

The person is also suspected of placing a pipe bomb in an alley near the Republican National Committee headquarters.