FBI director Kash Patel was captured downing beer in celebration with the USA ice hockey team after their gold medal victory against Canada in the Winter Olympics on Sunday (22 February).

Footage shows Patel pounding his chest as he and the victorious players sang along to Toby Keith’s Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue (The Angry American).

The United States ended their long wait for an Olympic men's ice hockey gold with a 2-1 overtime victory over Canada in a thrilling final, with Jack Hughes' winning goal delivering their third title and first since 1980.

In response to the video, Patel said on X: “For the very concerned media - yes, I love America and was extremely humbled when my friends, the newly-minted Gold Medal winners on Team USA, invited me into the locker room to celebrate this historic moment with the boys - Greatest country on earth and greatest sport on earth.”