The director of the FBI has apologised to members of the US national gymnastics team, after they accused the bureau of mishandling reports of sexual abuse carried out by former team doctor Larry Nassar.

Simone Biles, Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney and Maggie Nichols all gave evidence to the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday about their experiences with Nassar, who is currently serving a 40 to 175-year sentence.

"I'm especially sorry that there were people at the FBI who had their own chance to stop this monster back in 2015 and failed,” Christopher Wray said, adding that it was "inexcusable".