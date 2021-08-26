A female Afghan army captain has recounted the harsh conditions she witnessed in Taliban-controlled areas of Kabul before being flown to safety in the UK in footage released by the Ministry of Defence.

Captain Muraal, 26, was evacuated as part of the UK government’s Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy (Arap) alongside her immediate family, who were also in danger.

Muraal told the MoD: ”We had a lot of challenges. The first challenge was how to get out of our house, because all of the city is controlled by the Taliban.”