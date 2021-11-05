Professor Neil Ferguson was called a ‘f***ing murderer’ during a lecture at King’s College London.

The government advisor, who insisted on tough restrictions during the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic, was speaking earlier this week when he was heckled by a member of the audience.

“I don’t know how anyone can sit through this nonsense, you’re a f*****g murderer,” the woman says before getting up to leave.

“You’re a f*****g murderer… you’re a f*****g disgrace.”

Professor Ferguson’s lecture was later stormed by a group of anti-vaxxers led by Piers Corbyn.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here.