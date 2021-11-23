A rescue operation is underway in Sri Lanka after a ferry capsized on Tuesday.

Footage from Kinniya, on the eastern coast, shows divers and crews searching for the missing people.

At least six people have been confirmed dead, according to a navy spokesperson, while police say 14 others, including seven children, have been rescued and taken to a nearby hospital.

It is believed a ferry was carrying mostly students and teachers to a school across a lagoon when it capsized.

