Parts of Florida and other southern states were battered by heavy wind and rain as Tropical Depression Claudette made its way across coastal states on Saturday and Sunday. In some parts of Florida winds got as high as 85mph, strong enough in one case to flip an 18 wheel truck on to its side. Weather forecasters have warned of life-threatening flashflooding, particularly in Alabama where already 20 people had to be rescued by boat. The rapidly changing conditions came as Claudette was beginning to batter parts of Georgia and the Carolinas early on Sunday morning.