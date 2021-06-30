CCTV footage shows the shocking moment a car smashes into a petrol pump at high speed in California, causing it to burst into flames.

The vehicle comes careening off the motorway and barely misses a family pumping petrol. The impact sends the car briefly into the air and topples the pump. A woman is seen running away in terror.

“Fortunately there were no injuries, the gasoline pump safety systems engaged, and the fire was extinguished before it was able to spread to nearby cars and buildings,” the Ceres Fire Department said on Facebook.