A fight broke out outside a Florida school board meeting over the recent mask mandate which a judge in the state ruled could be applied by schools individually.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis had tried to make the mandate illegal, but had his ban on mask mandates in schools overturned by a Leon County Circuit Court judge.

In response, you can see people getting upset about the school’s decision to enforce a mandate, with NBC Channel 2 reporter Dave Elias commenting on the scene.