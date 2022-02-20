A fight broke out and things got heated today on a UkrainianTV show after one of its journalists attacked a guest.

An Ukranian pro-Russia politician had been invited onto the show to share his opinion on the ongoing tensions between the respective countries as Putin lines up troops and prepares for what could be a war.

In the clip, Journalist Yuriy Butusov can be seen lashing out at politician Nestor Shufrych, punching him before getting him in a headlock.

Sign up to our free newsletters here.