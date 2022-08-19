Finland PM Sanna Marin under scrutiny over leaked party video

Finland’s prime minister Sanna Marin is facing public scrutiny after claims a leaked video revealed people taking drugs at a party she attended.

Despite no evidence of illicit drug-taking in the footage, Finland’s public broadcaster Yleisradio Oy (YLE) claimed the phrase jauhojengi – meaning “powder gang”, interpreted as alluding to cocaine – could be heard in the clip.

The 36-year-old politician said she was willing to take a drug test to put the matter to bed, but lamented the fact her partying in a “private space” was made public.

